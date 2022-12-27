Business Vietnam attracts 22.72 billion USD in FDI this year Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Banks requested to cut rates to support economic recovery Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has directed banks to continually reduce input costs with an aim to cut loan interest rates.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,624 VND/USD on December 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.