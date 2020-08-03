Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances
Retailers have prepared goods to ensure adequate supply in all circumstances and have continued measures to safeguard the health of customers and staff amid new cases of COVID-19 that have occurred via community transmission.
Modern distribution channels are supplying a large number of medical masks, antibacterial cloth masks and quality hand sanitisers. Retailers are also applying promotions on essential goods.
At traditional markets in HCM City, supplies are abundant and prices have been stable./.