Revised law on real estate business adopted
The revised Law on Real Estate Business is approved by the National Assembly on November 28. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Asembly adopted the revised Law on Real Estate Business on November 28 morning, part of its ongoing sixth session.
The revised law received support from 465 of the 469 deputies present at the sitting, equivalent to 94.13%.
It regulates real estate business, the rights and obligations of organisations and individuals in real estate business, and the state management over the field.
The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025.
Also in the morning, the 15th-tenure parliament discussed a draft revised law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Property Auction.
In the afternoon, deputies are set to vote on a resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies on investment in the construction of road transport facilities, and the draft law on forces participating in the protection of grassroots security and order./.