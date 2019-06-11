Vietnamese athletes pose with their medals and coach at the Singapore Open.(Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese rhythmic gymnasts won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Singapore Open Gymnastics Championship 2019 which was held in the city-state from June 1-13.Nguyen Ha My performed in four disciplines in the senior individual category. With a total of 55,900 points, My topped the podium in the all-round category, according to the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation.In addition, My also secured a silver medal in the ball event and a bronze in the hoop category.Vietnam also took a gold in the U12 hoop event by Luong Gia Linh and a bronze in the U11 ball event by Dinh Thanh Huyen.The Singapore Open Gymnastics Championship 2019 attracted almost 40 gymnasts from six regional countries – the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the host Singapore.-VNA