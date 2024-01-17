Business PM chairs dialogue with tech businesses in Switzerland Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over a dialogue with businesses on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), automobile industry, semiconductor chip and ecosystem development in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Videos Gen Z leads online shopping for convenience, good deals Online shopping and hunting for promotional items has become a habit of many people, especially Gen Z, or individuals born in the mid-90s.

Videos Vietnam-WEF Cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 18 at the invitation of Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

Business Local products favoured for Tet gift hampers Many local products are favoured by customers and chosen for Tet gift hampers in Ho Chi Minh City.