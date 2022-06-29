Business Vietnam’s GDP expands 7.72% in second quarter of 2022 Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year was estimated to increase 7.72% year-on-year, higher than the growth rates in the same quarters during the 2011-2021 period, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported at a press conference on June 29.

Business Vietnam to establish industrial environmental index The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has called for the implementation of an industrial environmental index in Vietnam, according to Le Thanh Quan, head of MPI's department of economic zone management.

Business Newly-established businesses in H1 exceed 70,000 There were 76,233 newly-registered enterprises in the first six months of this year, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year.

Business Continuous passenger throughput records at Hanoi's airport The operation of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has remained in full swing in recent days, with transport volume at the domestic passenger terminal exceeding its designed capacity.