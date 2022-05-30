Business Golden Gate Ventures assists startups in Vietnam Golden Gate Ventures on May 30 signed a cooperation agreement with the National Innovation Centre (NIC), aiming at strengthening long-term relationship, and supporting the development of the startup and innovation ecosystem in Vietnam.

Business Virtual workshop seeks ways to facilitate Vietnam's aquatic exports to RCEP markets A virtual conference looking to bolster shipments of Vietnam’s aquatic products to member nations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is being held on May 30 and 31.

Business Hanoi's five month export-import turnover skyrockets Hanoi enjoyed a surge in exports-imports in the first five months of this year, signalling the capital city’s strong economic recovery, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Hai Duong creating optimal conditions for Japanese investors: official The northern province of Hai Duong is striving to create optimal conditions for Japanese investors, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang affirmed on May 30.