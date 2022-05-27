Society Photo exhibition on Vietnam underway in Algeria A photo exhibition is underway in Algiers until May 28, aiming to promote Vietnamese products to Algerian friends.

Society Vietnamese expatriates in Russia send pandemic drug home A batch of the COVID-19 treatment drug Areplivir was handed over for transport to Vietnam at a ceremony in Moscow on May 25. Costs for the drug were picked up by Vietnamese expats in Russia, in an effort to send aid home.

Society Vietnamese students win three medals at 2022 European Physics Olympiad Vietnamese students brought home two silver and one bronze medals at the 2022 European Physics Olympiad, the Vietnam Physics Society (VPS) announced on May 25.

Society Two Vietnamese agencies elected to ESCAP organisations’ governing councils The General Statistics Office (GSO) of Vietnam and the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Post-Harvest Technology (VIAEP) on May 25 were elected to the Governing Councils of the Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific (SIAP) and the Centre for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanisation (CSAM) under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).