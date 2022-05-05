Society National conference seeks to improve efficiency of support for UXO victims A national conference was held by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) to look at ways to support victims of explosive remnants of wars in ASEAN countries.

Society 104 traffic accidents occur nationwide during holiday As many as 104 traffic accidents occurred nationwide during the four-day holiday, claiming 55 lives and injuring 84 people, according to the Traffic Police Department.

Society Infographic Vietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals from April 27 Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms from April 27, the Ministry of Health has announced recently.