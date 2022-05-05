SEA Games 31: Ministry issues badges for vehicles
The Ministry of Transport has issued a set of badges for identifying the vehicles serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Police on duty at the launch of personnel in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district on May 4 to protect social order and traffic safety for SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
It said on May 4 that it has asked the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security to inform its relevant units about the badges so as to guarantee smooth traffic during the regional sports event.
Meanwhile, its Directorate for Roads was ordered to notify the Vietnam Expressway Corporation, investors of the build-operate-transfer transport projects, and relevant businesses in the localities hosting competitions in order to open toll booths and control traffic for the priority vehicles.
Some of the badges for the SEA Games 31 vehicles.Themed “For a stronger Southeast Asia”, SEA Games 31 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and attract 10,000 participants.
This is the second time Vietnam has hosted a SEA Games, following the 22nd edition in 2003./.