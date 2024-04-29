Business Thai Binh province rolls out red carpet for Dutch businesses The northern province of Thai Binh always accompanies and creates the best conditions for enterprises, including those from the Netherlands to invest in and run long-term and effective business in the locality, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Dong Hai has affirmed.

Business PM directs Ninh Thuan to tap on strengths for sustainable development The south central province of Ninh Thuan must capitalise on its standout strengths, opportunities and competitive edge so as to develop comprehensively, rapidly and sustainably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 28.

Business Khanh Hoa province seeks tourism partners in Thailand The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa introduced its tourism potential to potential partners in Thailand at a conference held in the Thai capital Bangkok on April 26.

Business Vietnam strives to remain world’s biggest cinnamon exporter The cinnamon sector needs to issue a reform strategy to keep Vietnam's position as the world’s biggest cinnamon exporter, which it has held since 2021.