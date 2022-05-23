Visitors to Thuy Xuan village, Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hue city in central Thua Thien-Hue province, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on May 23 jointly kicked off a project to build Hue city of culture and smart tourism.



The project, which is funded by the Republic of Korea (RoK) Government, aims to build a smart tourism information system, develop an urban cultural tourism centre and expand walking zones in Hue city in order to boost tourism in the former imperial capital.



It will also cover the installation of smart lighting and surveillance camera systems along the banks of Huong (Perfume) River and building public administration capacity in tourism development and urban management.



Speaking at the event, Korean Consul General in Da Nang Ahn Min-sik said that the project will provide technical solutions to accumulate tourism-related data and increase access to necessary information for visitors, including improving the urban environment by installing smart lights, public Wifi network coverage and cultural integrated zones.



Nguyen Van Phuong, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, highlighted the significance of the project, saying it does not only serve people’s lives but also enhances the quality of tourism services which has become a spearhead economic sector of the province.



Thua Thien-Hue is moving towards a knowledge-based economy and sustainable development with the goal of turning itself into a centrally-run city by 2025, he said./.