ASEAN Digital ASEAN in spotlight at business & investment summit The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020, with the theme “Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive”, was held in Hanoi on November 13 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

World ASEAN 2020: 12th Mekong – Japan Summit held virtually The 12th Mekong – Japan Summit was held online on November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.