World EU supports ASEAN in sustainable use of peatland, haze mitigation The European Union (EU) has launched the civil society component of a 24 million EUR (about 26 million USD) programme to support Sustainable Use of Peatland and Haze Mitigation in ASEAN (SUPA).​

World ASEAN, partners seek to expand defence cooperation ASEAN defence ministers and their counterparts from China, Japan and the US held informal meetings on November 17, in the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) in Bangkok, Thailand.

World Thailand, China agree to enhance military cooperation Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on November 17 met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, during which the two sides agreed to further enhance military cooperation.

World Indonesia targets to attract 13 billion USD to bauxite processing Indonesia, having the sixth-largest bauxite reserves in the world, sees the potential of bauxite downstream could reach 13 billion USD next year from the current 9 billion USD.