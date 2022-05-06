World Laos to develop expressway linking Houaphanh with Vietnam The Government of Laos has agreed with contractors to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of an expressway from Houaphanh province to the border with Vietnam under an agreement signed recently, Vientiane Times reported.

World SEA Games 31: Viettel Cambodia offers free SIM cards to Cambodian delegation Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecoms group Viettel, has presented 700 roaming and internet-enabled SIM cards to athletes and members of the Cambodian delegation attending the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

World Thailand to host APEC trade ministers’ meeting this month Thailand will host a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)’s Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) from May 19 to 22 to push for the digital economy and post-pandemic economic revival among several goals, a senior Thai Commerce Ministry official said on May 5.

World Cambodia to host consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian aid to Myanmar on May 6 Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will host a consultative meeting on ASEAN humanitarian assistance to Myanmar on May 6 in a hybrid format, according to a press statement by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.