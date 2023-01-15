Singapore is expected to help the Republic of Korea promote its exports to ASEAN via online platforms. (Photo: smartcity.press)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Singapore have started implementing their bilateral Digital Partnership Agreement (DPA) – about two months after they signed the agreement, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



It is the first digital trade agreement of the RoK.



The DPA sets up rules for faster and safer digital transactions, facilitate trade in the digital realm, including digital content and various online services, and better protect consumers over the course of online trade, according to the ministry.



The pact is also expected to promote the Republic of Korea's exports to the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations via online platforms, as Singapore has such leading e-commerce platforms as Lazada and Shopee, according to Yonhap.



Singapore is the RoK's 11th-largest trading partner and has a similar digitisation level, according to the ministry./.