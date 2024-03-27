Scientists from the Southeast Asian countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the symposium. (Photo:www.newsdirectory3.com)

Seoul (VNA) – Scientists from Southeast Asian countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for a five-day symposium starting on March 25 with the theme of "International joint research symposium on water and wastewater treatment using E-beam technology".



The symposium drew the participation of around 30 international experts from the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI), the Indonesian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (BRIN), the Thai Atomic Energy Research Institute (TINT) and the Vietnam Atomic Energy Research Institute (VAEI).



At the event, each country shared the current state of environmental issues and research related to wastewater and wastewater treatment, confirmed goals to be achieved through future joint research, and established plans.



Earlier, Indonesia invited Dr. Yoo Seungho's research group from the KAERI to participate in a dyeing wastewater treatment solution in 2023 and give advice on dying wastewater treatment technology using electron beam technology. The institute is making efforts to meet the requirements for radiation technology transfer.



Vietnam and Thailand, whose industries grow steadily, are also working hard to secure the technology to effectively treat non-degradable sewage and wastewater. Researchers from the two countries expressed their interest in water treatment technology using mobile electron accelerators and hoped to receive technology transfer and conduct joint research with the RoK.

In 2011, KAERI developed an electron beam-based radiation fusion technology that simultaneously treats non-degradable organic pollutants and pathogenic microorganisms remaining in wastewater treatment effluents. In recognition of its technological excellence and economic feasibility, it obtained certification and verification of the new technology by the Ministry of Environment in 2012.



KAERI Director Joo Han-gyu said that unlike existing international academic conferences that merely share information and research results, this symposium was significant in realising research results in social and political terms through international joint research.



The institute will continue to promote joint research to export technology to Southeast Asia and train human resources in this regard, he added./.