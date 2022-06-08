Videos Coffee export turnover exceeds 2 billion USD in five months Vietnam shipped nearly 890,000 tonnes of coffee overseas for more than 2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, up over and 54 percent year on year, respectively.

Business Outstanding value of corporate bonds equals 3 percent of total outstanding credit Total outstanding value of corporate bonds by the end of April 2022 reached 320.4 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD), accounting for a small proportion of the country’s total outstanding credit of 2.86 percent, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Amazon initiative helps boost cross-border e-commerce in Vietnam The Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling Vietnam on June 8 launched a cross-border e-commerce initiative in the breakthrough era.