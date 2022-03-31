Business FLC Group has new chairman after Quyet’s arrest Property developer FLC Group announced on March 31 that Dang Tat Thang will be chairman of the group and Bamboo Airways until a new decision from shareholders' meeting and the board of directors.

Business Vietnam – potential destination for investment in digital transformation, green transition A forum to promote foreign investment into Vietnam themed “A new era of digital transformation and green transition” took place in London on March 30 as part of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022.

Business Healthy competitive environment needed to raise product quality President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has emphasised the importance of creating a healthy competitive environment for Vietnamese enterprises to improve the quality of their goods so as to serve the increasing needs of people.

Business About 29,300 new firms established in Q1 About 29,300 businesses have been set up so far this year with a combined registered capital of 447.8 trillion VND (19.61 billion USD), data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.