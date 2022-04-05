Business Dien Bien surveyed by investors The Intracom Group and French Euro Blue Power Group have worked with leaders of Dien Bien province on field surveys and investment research for hydropower storage projects.

Business Over 11,200 fake Samsung chargers seized in Hanoi Hanoi’s Department of Market Surveillance on April 4 seized over 11,200 fake phone and tablet chargers of the Samsung brand in a shop in the city’s Cau Giay district.

Business Various Vietnamese fruits able to be exported to Iran Iran is a market with high demand for agricultural products and tropical fruits – which are Vietnam’s advantages, heard a recent export consultation session held by the Trade Promotion Agency.