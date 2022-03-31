Business FDI disbursement hits five-year high Disbursement of foreign direct investment in Vietnam rose by 7.8 percent compared to 2021 to 4.42 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, a five-year record.

Business Great efforts needed to ensure oil, gas supply in Q2: official The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will instruct enterprises to work to ensure domestic oil and gas supply in the second quarter of this year, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 35 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,100 VND/USD on March 31, down 35 VND from the previous day.

Videos Vietnam boosts lychee, agricultural exports to US The Bac Giang province People’s Committee and the Foreign Ministry have held a teleconference to promote the export of lychee, a local specialty, to the US.