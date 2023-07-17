On a street in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo: koreaherald.com)

Seoul (VNA) – Citizens of the Republic of Korea (RoK) with a valid driver's licence can soon be eligible to drive in Vietnam with an international driving permit under a bilateral pact that will come into effect on July 23.



The pact was signed between the two nations on June 23 during RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Vietnam.

The Korean National Police Agency expected some 4.3 million Korean citizens to take advantage of the international driving permit to drive in the Southeast Asian country. Vietnamese tourists are already able to drive in the RoK with an international driving permit.

Korean citizens with a driver's licence can apply for the international driving permit. Once issued at police stations, licence examination offices, Incheon Airport or Gimhae Airport, the permit is valid for a year.

Earlier, the RoK Government had granted permission for holders of international driving permits issued by Vietnam to drive in the RoK under Article 96 of the country's Road Traffic Law.

The RoK is a signatory of the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic (1946) which has been ratified by 101 countries. The country accepts international driving licences of signatories of the 1968 Vienna Convention.

However, Vietnam only accepts driving licences of countries participating in the Vienna Convention with the participation of 86 nations./.