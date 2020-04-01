RoK's bank supports over 200,000 USD for Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (third from right) receives Shinhan Bank's funding (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Park Noh Wan and the country’s Shinhan Bank on March 31 presented 5 billion VND (213,000 USD) to Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man thanked the diplomat and the bank's representatives for the support, and said that the money will contribute to Vietnam’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
Speaking of the RoK Government’s efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control, Man stated that many RoK enterprises operating in Vietnam have donated to support the fight in Vietnam, in response to the VFF Central Committee’s appeal.
He affirmed that the fundings will be allocated to buy essential equipment to serve treatment and to concentrated quarantine areas and hospitals nationwide.
Ambassador Park said that over the past days, the two Governments and the two countries’ enterprises have taken measures to sovle difficulties caused by the pandemic.
He expressed his hope that with the support of the Shinhan Bank, Vietnam will have additional resources to win over the pandemic, and bilateral trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges will resume as normal./.