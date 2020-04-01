Society Binh Dinh province boasts development potential With its rapid socio-economic development, the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh has become a significant economic hub of the region.

Society WEF speaks highly of Vietnam’s COVID-19 containment "Vietnam shows how you can contain COVID-19 with limited resources" is the title of an article by senior writer Sean Fleming published on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website on March 30.

Society Vinh Long provides vocational training for rural labourers The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is focusing on providing rural labourers with vocational skills that are needed by local businesses.

Society Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.