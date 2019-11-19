With beautiful scenery and mild climate all year round, the tourism site also connects the centre of Sa Pa tourism area with waterfalls, caves and community-based tourist areas of ethnic minority groups.

The site, built at a total cost of 43.4 million USD, will operate for up to 50 years with facilities such as a hotel, an elevator system and a glass-floored suspension bridge up to European standards, a range of bungalows, a swimming pool and an entertainment area.

The tourism site is expected to contribute to local socio-economic development and job creation to local workers./.

VNA