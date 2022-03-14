Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai visits Vietnam Pavilion at Expo 2020
The Vietnam Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai recently welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The visit helped bolster Vietnam’s image as the Expo is a grand event in Dubai and the UAE at large.
Al Maktoum spoke highly of Vietnamese music and expressed his hope to strengthen the bilateral cooperation through cultural exchanges, with an aim to promote the countries’ image, landscapes, peoples and culture to each other and international friends.
The Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates at the Vietnam Pavilion (Photo: qdnd.vn)The Vietnam Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, spanning an area of 850 sq.m, impresses visitors with 800 typical conical hats hanging at the front area, and miniatures of 18 artworks created by renowned Vietnamese contemporary artists.
Themed ‘Distilling the Past, Shaping the Future”, it comprises exhibition zones introducing different sides of Vietnam to international friends.
With a history of 170 years, the World Expo is among the world’s oldest and largest events, only after the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup. It has provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world today. Expo 2020 will continue that tradition with the latest technology from around the globe.
Expo 2020 Dubai will last from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, attracting more than 190 countries and international organisations. It is expected to welcome 25 million visitors./.