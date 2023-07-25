Sci-Tech Infographic Da Nang takes the lead in digital transformation rankings Da Nang topped the country’s Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings in 2022, according to the DTI 2022 Report released by the Ministry of Information and Communications on July 13. This is the third consecutive year the central city has led the way in digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation key to breakthrough in cooperatives Vietnam is now home to over 2,000 hi-tech cooperatives which are promoting smart agriculture and digital rural areas in the new-style rural development effort.

Sci-Tech Young Vietnamese scientists in RoK share new research achievements The Vietnamese Students Association in the Republic of Korea (VSAK) on July 16 held its ninth annual conference of Vietnamese Young Scientists (ACVYS) 2023 at Sejong University in Seoul, during which new research achievements by young scientists were shared.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s digital economy to continue booming Vietnam’s digital economy is projected to grow fastest in Southeast Asia, reaching 50 billion USD by 2025, a report said.