World Philippine economy to contract 1.9 percent in 2020: WB The Philippine economy is projected to contract 1.9 percent this year due to the economic fallout triggered by natural disasters and COVID-19, the World Bank said in an updated report released on June 9.

World 5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the southern part of Buru island, Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on June 9, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said.

World Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.