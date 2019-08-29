At the working session (Source: baoninhthuan.com.vn)

– Officials of the south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan held a working session on August 29 with a delegation from Technoprom Export, an affiliate of Russia’s Rostec group, on the firm’s intention to invest in thermal power development in the province.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Nam introduced the guests to existing Russian investment projects in the locality, including the Dam Vua salt making farm in Ninh Hai district and a vodka plant soon to be constructed.Technoprom Export Director General Topo Gilka highlighted the company’s capacity and experience in building power projects in the world and in Vietnam. The firm has built five thermal power plants in Vietnam with combined capacity of 685 MW, and joined in six hydro power projects with combined capacity of 3,146 MW.He said the company wants to study the building of a 2,000 MW thermal power plant in Ninh Thuan.He asked Ninh Thuan authorities to provide more information on the locality’s potential, infrastructure and requirements towards investors.The Russian executive also expressed hope that the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies will assist the company when it conducts investment procedures.Ninh Thuan has great potential for developing renewable energy, including gas-fuelled power. With permission from the Prime Minister to develop into a renewable energy hub, the province has effectively attracted investment in wind and solar power plants, with total capacity already reaching 2,000 MW.-VNA