Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is also coordinating with the international community in protecting the environment, ensuring human rights and fulfilling humanitarian tasks, including those in South Sudan.The country has proven itself as a reliable member of the international community in seeking solutions to serious and tough issues, he said, stressing that Vietnam’s contributions should be acknowledged by the world.Vietnam is running for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the 2023-2025 tenure with a hope to contribute more to the world’s joint efforts to promote and protect human rights.It is honoured to be nominated by ASEAN countries with high consensus to become the bloc’s candidate for a seat in the UNHRC – the UN’s inter-governmental agency comprising of 47 members in charge of promoting and protecting human rights around the globe./.