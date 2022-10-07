Russian expert commends Vietnam’s human rights achievements
Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, has lauded Vietnam’s achievements in developing and ensuring human rights in 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, has lauded Vietnam’s achievements in national development and ensuring of human rights in 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform).
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Russian expert noted that Vietnam’s human rights policies aim to fully promote people’s potential, and that the country has made marked progress in the implementation of the policies in different aspects.
Vietnam is a role model for other countries in this regard, he said.
According to Trofimchuk, Vietnam’s Constitution contains exclusive principles on human rights, and Doi Moi has facilitated their full implementation.
The expert also highlighted the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in ensuring human rights in Vietnam which, he said, has been combined with economic, external affairs and humanitarian aspects.
The Vietnamese Party and State have fulfilled tasks of promoting gender equality and ensuring human rights for disadvantaged people in a timely manner, Trofimchuk continued.
The expert commended Vietnam’s seriousness in ensuring human rights during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country shared its experience in the pandemic combat with the world.
He attributed Vietnam’s good economic growth in the context of obstacles like the suspended logistics supply chain to the effective measures and sound decisions adopted by the Party and the State.
Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund (Photo: VNA)Vietnam is also coordinating with the international community in protecting the environment, ensuring human rights and fulfilling humanitarian tasks, including those in South Sudan.
The country has proven itself as a reliable member of the international community in seeking solutions to serious and tough issues, he said, stressing that Vietnam’s contributions should be acknowledged by the world.
Vietnam is running for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the 2023-2025 tenure with a hope to contribute more to the world’s joint efforts to promote and protect human rights.
It is honoured to be nominated by ASEAN countries with high consensus to become the bloc’s candidate for a seat in the UNHRC – the UN’s inter-governmental agency comprising of 47 members in charge of promoting and protecting human rights around the globe./.