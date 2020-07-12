Russian expert hails growth of Vietnam-US relations
Vietnam-US ties have seen impressive steps forward over the past 25 years since the two sides normalised their diplomatic relations, commented Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University in Russia.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) met US President Dolnal Trump who was in Vietnam for the second summit with DPRK (Photo: VNA)
In an interview with Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Russia, he said that the two sides have succeeded in seeking a common voice in the settlement of issues in various areas such as humanitarian cooperation, education, culture and economy in particular.
According to Prof. Kolotov, the process towards normalisation of relations with the US showed the Vietnamese Party and State leaders’ vision on the foundation of the creative application of President Ho Chi Minh’s foreign diplomatic policy of “more friends, less enemy”.
He held that in the second half of the 20th century, Vietnam has proved that the country is always willing to develop equal and win-win relations with all partners.
Prof. Kolotov said that currently, Vietnam is confident with the country’s development path, step by step establishing its position and role in Southeast Asia, and will protect the country’s interest in all cases./.