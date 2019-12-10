The repertoire includes 32 classical and modern music pieces and songs from Russia, Vietnam and other popular international pieces.

The performance will highlight Vietnamese and Russian songs including Đàn Sếu (Cranes), which is translated into Vietnamese by poet Le Tu Minh. Composed in 1968, the song is one of the most famous Russian songs about World War II.

Established in 1956 by the then Government of the Soviet Union, the band is a special military unit that performs military music for the guard of honour of the Russian Armed Forces; in the reception ceremonies of hundreds of heads of state and has played its music for national events.

It is directly run by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is best known for playing at the 1980 Summer Olympics, the Yalta and Potsdam Conferences and the World Youth and Student Festival. /.

VNA