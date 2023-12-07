Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) receives General Director of Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft JSC Sergey Kudryashov in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft JSC's cooperation and business projects in the fields of oil and gas, energy in Vietnam have made positive contributions to the special friendship and cooperative ties between Vietnam and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has said.

Receiving the company’s General Director Sergey Kudryashov in Hanoi on December 7, Ha affirmed that Vietnam has always attached importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

He hoped that in the coming time, with experience and technological advantages, Zarubezhneft will join hands with Vietnamese partners and businesses to deploy new oil and gas, and energy projects to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Deputy PM said he will direct ministries, agencies, and localities to remove difficulties and obstacles to facilitate projects between the Russian company and its Vietnamese partners.

For his part, Kudryashov informed the Deputy PM about impressive results of cooperation projects between Zarubezhneft and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam). Currently, Zarubezhneft is urgently completing procedures and plans to carry out new oil and gas, and energy projects in Vietnam, he said.

The General Director expressed his desire to participate in important energy and electricity projects in Vietnam.



On the same day, Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha also received former Environment Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Chi-beom.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha (third, right) receives former Environment Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Chi-beom. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, Ha applauded the Korean guest for his contributions and initiatives to boost Vietnam-RoK cooperative relations.



Ha said Vietnam has incentives to attract investors into the fields of environmental protection, renewable energy, green transition, and digital transformation.

Lee said that Korean businesses have plans to invest in environmentally-friendly smart industrial zones and clusters in Vietnam to serve high-tech manufacturing industries, form a complete ecosystem, and participate in the global value chain./.