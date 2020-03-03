Russian version of Vietnamplus e-newspaper makes debut
Vietnam News Agency’s e-newspaper Vietnamplus on March 3 officially introduced its Russian version at the news agency’s headquarters in Hanoi.
The introduction of Russian version of Vietnamplus is part of Vietnam News Agency’s attempt to develop the website as a national e-newspaper for external affairs.
It is also expected to contribute to deepening the sound traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia, especially on the occasion of the Vietnam-Russia friendship year 2019-2020 and the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.
The Russian version has added the sixth language into the website./.