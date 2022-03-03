Russia-Ukraine tensions likely to affect Indonesia’s wheat supply
Indonesia’s wheat supply may be impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as the nation heavily depends on wheat imports from Ukraine.
A wheat harvest in Salaran, Getasan, Semarang, Central Java on September 8, 2016. (Photo: Antara)
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s wheat supply may be impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as the nation heavily depends on wheat imports from Ukraine.
According to the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the two countries might not be Indonesia’s major trading partners for import or export. But the conflict will have an effect on Indonesia's food ingredient imports, particularly Ukrainian wheat.
Lestary J. Barany, a research assistant at the CSIS's economics department, said that about 75 percent of Indonesia's imports from Ukraine are cereals, including wheat, followed by iron and steel 23 percent, and other commodities 2 percent.
Ukraine is Indonesia’s top supplier of wheat - a key ingredient for noodle, flour and bread producers. But many of its wheat granaries are in the eastern region, which is in close proximity to where the Russian troops have been deployed. So the threats on the supply side are increasingly felt, Lestary added./.
According to the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the two countries might not be Indonesia’s major trading partners for import or export. But the conflict will have an effect on Indonesia's food ingredient imports, particularly Ukrainian wheat.
Lestary J. Barany, a research assistant at the CSIS's economics department, said that about 75 percent of Indonesia's imports from Ukraine are cereals, including wheat, followed by iron and steel 23 percent, and other commodities 2 percent.
Ukraine is Indonesia’s top supplier of wheat - a key ingredient for noodle, flour and bread producers. But many of its wheat granaries are in the eastern region, which is in close proximity to where the Russian troops have been deployed. So the threats on the supply side are increasingly felt, Lestary added./.