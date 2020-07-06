Business EuroCham proposes 50 pct cut in registration fee for imported cars The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed the Government to apply a 50 percent registration fee reduction to all automotive assembly firms, importers and dealers of new vehicles.

Business Organic Agriculture Development Project for 2020-2030 adopted Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has recently signed a decision approving the Organic Agriculture Development Project for 2020-2030 with a hope of becoming one of countries with advance organic agriculture production.

Business Vietnam-Japan trade promo event in support industries to take place in July 7 The Ministry of Industry and Trade will host a teleconference for trade promotion in support industries between Vietnam and Japan on July 7, attracting about 30 – 40 enterprises from both countries.

Business Three-fourths of Vietnamese consumers prefer local goods A recent study by Nielsen showed that up to 76 percent of Vietnamese consumers prefer locally made products.