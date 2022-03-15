Vietnam fully opens its doors to international tourists from March 15. (Photo: Grand World Phu Quoc) Hanoi (VNA) -



Preparations for the full tourism reopening have been made thoroughly, Khanh said, adding that the Ministry of Health has adjusted entry regulations to be issued soon. Nguyen Trung Khanh , General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), has stressed the need for ministries, agencies and localities to observe regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control unanimously as the country fully opens its doors to international tourists from March 15.In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Khanh said Vietnam should restore policies simplifying exit-entry procedures, including those regarding visas grant and exemption, to attract foreign visitors.With international commercial flights resumed from mid-February, the work lies on the coordination between airlines and travel firms in increasing international flights linking Vietnamese tourist destinations and major markets, he noted.Preparations for the full tourism reopening have been made thoroughly, Khanh said, adding that the Ministry of Health has adjusted entry regulations to be issued soon.

The VNAT creates optimal conditions in terms of mechanisms and policies towards businesses, helping them with human resources development, while proposing the Government extend incentives to facilitate their operations. It plans to step up the communication work to spread the message of "Live fully in Vietnam", the official noted.

The agency has suggested businesses to target such markets as Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Europe and Australia, with priorities given to countries which have mutually recognised vaccine passports with Vietnam.



For countries and territories that have yet to accept Vietnam’s vaccination certification, the tourism sector will further coordinate with other ministries and agencies in negotiations.