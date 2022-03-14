March 15 is a proper time to reopen tourism for foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

This is a motivation for the trave firms to eagerly wait for the reopening day and realise the sector’s target of welcoming 5 million foreign tourists in the year.Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung reiterated the five viewpoints for tourism recovery and development in the new context, including stronger renovation compared to pre-pandemic period.VNAT General Director Nguyen Trung Khanh underlined that improving tourism product quality and infrastructure system is key to enhance the competitiveness for Vietnamese tourism.This year, domestic market is still considered the major market for the tourism sector. It also expects tourists from Northeast Asia, Europe, Australia, and India.At a recent seminar, President of the Vietnam Travel Association Vu The Binh underlined that the best support to travel firms currently can come from favourable policies. He suggested resuming pre-pandemic visa policy for foreign arrivals.