Vios is one of the most favoured brands in Vietnam during January-July. (Photo: VNA)

The sale of domestically-assembled cars during January-July fell 14 percent year on year to some 107,000 units, while that of completely-built units (CBU) shot up 207 percent to over 73,900, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) said on August 12.During the seven-month period, VAMA members sold 180,490 automobiles, a year-on-year surge of 22 percent. The sale included 132,550 passenger cars (up 35 percent), 44,883 commercial cars (down 1.5 percent), and 3,507 units (down 28 percent).In July, a total of 26,666 cars were sold, sliding 3 percent from the previous month.Auto dealers said many consumers were reluctant to buy cars in July as they are waiting for new models at the Vietnam Motor Show 2019 scheduled in October. At the event, they will have an overview of Vietnam’s auto market, consumption trend, and latest models from many renowned automobile brands.-VNA