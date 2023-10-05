Environment PM urges preparedness as tropical depression strengthens into storm Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently issued an official dispatch requesting preparations in response to a tropical depression which is likely to strengthen into a storm and cause flooding.

Environment Vietnamese, Lao provinces intensify cooperation in forest protection The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos’s Attapeu province on October 17 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in preventing violations in the forestry sector for 2024-2025.

Environment 43rd World Food Day observed in Vietnam The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Vietnam on October 16 joined hands to mark the 43rd World Food Day (WFD), the 78th anniversary of the FAO and the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-FAO cooperation.

Environment App on waste sorting, collection launched in Hue The project “Hue – A City to Reduce Plastics in Central Vietnam” and its partners on October 15 held a ceremony to kick off the implementation of the app MGreen that facilitates the waste classification and collection in Hue city.