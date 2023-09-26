Sa Pa is one of the top Asian destinations not to miss in autumn, according to The Travel. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the northern town of Sa Pa have been named among the top 10 underrated Asia destinations for visitors to enjoy in winter by Canadian travel site The Travel.



Can Tho ranked sixth and Sa Pa seventh on the list.



Locating at the centre of Mekong Delta, Can Tho is an excellent spot to visit in winter, according to The Travel.



“One can enjoy boat riding along the Mekong Delta and, at sunrise, pay a visit to the Floating Market, which guarantees a memorable experience,” it said.



Tourists can have a delicious breakfast before starting to stroll through the market which is filled up with fresh produce, including pumpkin, garlic and vegetables, it noted.



When talking about Can Tho, people still cannot help but think of famous places imbued with the cultural identity such as Ninh Kieu wharf and Cai Rang floating market. Among them, Cai Rang floating market has long been an enticing tourism feature of the locality. The market is the biggest of its kind in the Mekong Delta where trading on waterways has been a way of life for generations. It has been chosen as one of the 10 most impressive markets in the world by UK magazine Rough Guide.





Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho city has long been an enticing tourism feature of the Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)

“This is a good place to connect to the amazing culture of the place, as travelers can see people exchanging products and services all day long,” The Travel wrote.



The website described Sa Pa as one of the top Asian destinations not to miss in autumn. Visitors can explore the rice terraces, hike the available trails, and take in the amazing cultural scene, it said.



Locating about 1,500m above the sea level, Sa Pa is endowed beautiful natural scenery. Traveling to Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai in the autumn season is undoubtedly an excellent choice. The weather in Sa Pa during this time of the year is incredibly mild and cool, offering a pleasant atmosphere. In fact, you can even experience all four seasons in a single day, a phenomenon that seems straight out of a legend.



During autumn, the ripe golden rice terraces gracefully winding around the majestic hills will leave visitors in awe of their dreamlike beauty. If you're tired of taking the cable car to reach Fansipan peak, which is often called “the roof of Indochina” with a height of 3,143m above sea level, you can opt for a train ride to admire the vast beauty of the Muong Hoa Valley, which promises to offer you a fresh and surprising perspective of Sa Pa.



Other top destinations include Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park of Indonesia, Qingjing Farm of Taiwan (China), Korankei Valley of Japan, Nami Island of the Republic of Korea, Saiho-Ji Temple of Japan, Tereji National Park of Mongolia, Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area of Taiwan (China) and Karakol of Kyrgyzstan./.

