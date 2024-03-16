In this strategy, the construction sector must gradually improve the quality of urban development in terms of economy, society, infrastructure, architecture, housing, and quality of life.

The sector also has to gradually connect smart cities of Vietnam with others in the region and the world. It is important to build low-carbon and green cities that have their own characteristics, take the lead in innovation, and become development momentum by 2030.



By 2045, the construction sector must be capable of designing and building modern structures in various fields. It must be able to compete and expand operations in foreign markets.



In addition, the construction material industry must be developed into a modern one, and the urbanisation rate in Vietnam should be in the upper-middle group among countries in Southeast Asia and Asia by 2045, according to the strategy./.

