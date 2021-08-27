Business Vietnam looks to expand cooperation with Hong Kong The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong (China) will give priority to promoting investment and tourism ties between Vietnam and the region after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, with the aim of fully tapping cooperation potential between the two sides in the time to come, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Business Soc Trang’s export up 19 percent in eight months The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang exported close to 850 million USD worth of goods in the first eight months, meeting 85 percent of its yearly plan and increasing 19 percent year-on-year.

Business Aquatic product exports drop strongly in first half of August Aquatic exports in the first half of August were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching only 263.8 million USD, down 41 percent compared to the second half of July and 30.1 percent from the same period in 2020.

Business Vietnam to add 18 new routes to railway network by 2050 Vietnam will add 18 new routes, 1,528km in total length, to its national railway network by 2050, according to a draft planning for the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.