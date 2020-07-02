Scholarships granted to disadvantaged students in HCM City
The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and its “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” club granted 160 scholarships to disadvantaged students in HCM City on July 2.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and its “For the Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” club granted 160 scholarships to disadvantaged students in HCM City on July 2.
Scholarships for 100 ethnic minority students were worth 1.5 million VND (65 USD) each, while those for 60 children of officers and staff of the local border force were 1 million VND each. Recipients demonstrated outstanding results in the 2019-2020 academic year despite facing a range of difficulties.
Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is also Chairwoman of the fund and head of the club, lauded the students’ efforts in overcoming difficulties and posting remarkable academic results.
Developing young human resources is an important task of the Party and the Government, she went on, and she hopes the scholarships will become a source of encouragement for recipients in the future.
The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund - named after a young ethnic liaison boy who was killed during the French resistance war - was set up in 1999 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to support poor ethnic students in their studies.
In 2014, the fund established its “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” club with the aim of offering assistance to naval soldiers and fishermen who are safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its sea and islands./.
Scholarships for 100 ethnic minority students were worth 1.5 million VND (65 USD) each, while those for 60 children of officers and staff of the local border force were 1 million VND each. Recipients demonstrated outstanding results in the 2019-2020 academic year despite facing a range of difficulties.
Former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is also Chairwoman of the fund and head of the club, lauded the students’ efforts in overcoming difficulties and posting remarkable academic results.
Developing young human resources is an important task of the Party and the Government, she went on, and she hopes the scholarships will become a source of encouragement for recipients in the future.
The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund - named after a young ethnic liaison boy who was killed during the French resistance war - was set up in 1999 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to support poor ethnic students in their studies.
In 2014, the fund established its “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” club with the aim of offering assistance to naval soldiers and fishermen who are safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its sea and islands./.