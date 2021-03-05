Sci-tech strengthens Vietnam’s shield against pandemic
Vietnam got through 2020 as one of only a few to fulfil the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing its economy. This achievement can be attributed to the determination and effort of all sectors, most notably science and technology.
Ten national science and technology projects were approved during the COVID-19 outbreak, including the cultivation and isolation of SARS-CoV-2, test kit production, studying COVID-19 vaccines, and using robotics in hospitals and quarantine camps.
Scientists have not been alone in innovation during the COVID-19 fight. They have been backed by the Government and enterprises. Many people, even those without any academic qualifications, have contributed science and technology innovations to help the country fight the pandemic./.