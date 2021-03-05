Ten national science and technology projects were approved during the COVID-19 outbreak, including the cultivation and isolation of SARS-CoV-2, test kit production, studying COVID-19 vaccines, and using robotics in hospitals and quarantine camps.



Scientists have not been alone in innovation during the COVID-19 fight. They have been backed by the Government and enterprises. Many people, even those without any academic qualifications, have contributed science and technology innovations to help the country fight the pandemic./.

VNA