The Vietnamese female football players became the champion of women’s football at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines after defeating Thailand 1-0 on December 8, successfully defending their gold medal.

Hai Yen opened the scoreboard at the start of extra time. In the main time of the match, both sides’ players created several dangerous shot for their rivals’ box. The only goal in the extra time was enough for Vietnam's women to defend their gold medal.

In the previous tournament, Vietnam won gold while Thailand took silver./.

VNA