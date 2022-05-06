SEA Games 31: Creating a beautiful image of sports, people and Hai Phong city
The northern coastal city of Hai Phong is striving to build a beautiful image of sports, people and the city as it will host rowing and canoeing at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Inspecting the preparations for the two sports at the boat racing training area in Thuy Nguyen district on May 5, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Khac Nam said that the selection of the city to host the sports demonstrates the confidence of the Government and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the locality.
Nam asked investors, contractors, and the Department of Construction to inspect and speed up their work to ensure the progress of the upgrade projects serving the sports and beautify the training area, and complete decorations before May 9.
Thuy Nguyen district was required to direct the Gia river management unit to clear the flow of the river where competitions will be held, and coordinate with the city police to ensure security, order and traffic safety for tourists and foreign partners when attending SEA Games 31.
Nam also asked the Health Department to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control, and food safety, and prepare sufficient vehicles and personnel for emergency services.
Meanwhile, other sectors and units must ensure stable power supply and firefighting, and manage flying vehicles as regulated, he added.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will be organised in Hanoi, Hai Phong and 10 northern provinces from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.