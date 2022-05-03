SEA Games 31: Fans line up overnight for tickets of Vietnam-Indonesia football match
Thousands of people gathered at the sports complex of Phu Tho province from May 2 night to buy tickets for Vietnam's football match against Indonesia at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The match, assessed as the fiercest in Group A’s qualifying round, will take place on May 6.
The tickets are priced at 200,000 VND (8.7 USD), 300,000 VND and 500,000 VND. Those for the semi-finals will be sold at 300,000 VND, 400,000 VND and 600,000 VND. Each person can buy two tickets.
The province has coordinated with relevant authorities to implement measures to ensure traffic safety, security and order during the men's football matches of Group A at Viet Tri Stadium.
The provincial Department of Public Security have built detailed plans, and another on preventing terrorism and riots, and arranged forces to strengthen patrol on such roads as Hung Vuong, Nguyen Tat Thanh and Lac Long Quan.
In cyberspace, the department has also developed a plan to ensure network security for the 31st SEA Games.
As scheduled, Phu Tho will host competitions in Group A from May 6-21.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.