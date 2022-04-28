Culture - Sports Vietnam to compete at SEA Games 31 with 950 athletes Vietnam will compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with 1,341 members, including about 950 athletes together with coaches, doctors and experts, according to a decision signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung on April 27.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Reward for national chess team announced The Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank - a partner that has been the main sponsor of the national chess championship for three consecutive years, announced its rewards for members of the national chess team participating 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 27.

Videos Ethnic cultures to be introduced on Reunification Day Holiday Markets from the northwestern mountainous region will be enacted at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town, Hanoi, during the Reunification Day holiday from April 29 to May 3.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Phu Tho ensures power supply for men’s football competitions The Phu Tho Power Company (PC Phu Tho) said that it has invested billions of VND in upgrading the electricity transmission system and prepare backup plans to ensure power supply to men's football competitions at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at Viet Tri Stadium.