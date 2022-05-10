World Border opening boost tourism among Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam After Thailand’s government allowed the re-opening of the border with Cambodia from May 1, a number of associations and private companies in the tourism sector in Cambodia, Thailand as well as Vietnam have cooperated to plan to boost the flow of tourists again.

SEA Games 31: Big bonus promised for men's football team of Thailand The men's U23 team of Thailand will be rewarded with 5 million THB (over 144,500 USD) if they win the gold medal at SEA Games 31 in Vietnam, according to the team's manager Nualphan Lamsam.

SEA Games 31: Fan support at Thien Truong Stadium stuns foreign friends Matches of men's football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 are drawing large crowds of spectators, even in the absence of the home team Vietnam in some games.