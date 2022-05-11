Culture - Sports Kurash athlete wins first gold medal for Vietnam Kurash athlete To Thi Trang on May 10 bagged the first gold medal for the Vietnamese delegation at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 opening ceremony expected to wow spectators SEA Games 31’s opening ceremony on May 12 will depict a beautiful and hospitable Vietnam that is striving, together with other ASEAN countries, to become even stronger following COVID-19.