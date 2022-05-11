SEA Games 31: Kurash athletes secure two more golds for Vietnam
The Vietnamese kurash team won two more gold medals on May 11, the second day of the event’s competition, at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), exceeding the target of five golds.
Le Cong Hoang Hai wins a gold medal in the men's under-60 kg category on May 11, the second day of competitions of Kurash, at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese kurash team won two more gold medals on May 11, the second day of the event’s competition, at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), exceeding the target of five golds.
In addition to the two golds, kurash athletes clinched two silver and two bronze medals.
Le Cong Hoang Hai won a gold medal in the men's under-60 kg category, while his teammate Le Duc Dong took a gold in the men's under-66 kg category at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc district.
This is the first gold medal of Le Cong Hoang Hai as he attended the regional sports event for the first time, while Le Duc Dong successfully defended the gold medal he had won at the previous games in the Philippines.
The Vietnamese kurash athletes won four kurash gold medals on May 10.
Ten kurash weight classes of the men’s and women’s categories are scheduled to last until May 13 at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium.
At the previous SEA Games 30 in the Philippines when the sport first appeared in the event, Vietnam won seven golds, one silver, and two bronzes./.