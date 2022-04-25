World SEA Games 31: Indonesia expects athletes secure medals The Youth and Sports Ministry of Indonesia has guaranteed that all athletes dispatched to the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Vietnam next month will be able to bag medals for Indonesia since their performance had been reviewed and analysed.

World AJC recommends five policy measures to help ASEAN maximise benefits from RCEP The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) has released a paper on “ASEAN Global Value Chain and Its Relationship with RCEP: Impacts of RCEP on ASEAN Integration”, in which it recommends ASEAN to carry out five policy measures to benefit the most from RCEP.

World Thailand’s fresh mango exports up 15 percent in Jan-Feb Thailand’s fresh mango exports increased by 11 million USD in the first two months of 2022, a 15-percent jump from the same period last year.

World Laos enjoys trade surplus in three consecutive months Laos enjoyed increasing trade surplus in three consecutive months of this year, despite the continuing depreciation of the Kip and rising costs of production and consumables.